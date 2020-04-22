ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITOCHU CORP/ADR will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

