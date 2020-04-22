ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANIX. Aegis started coverage on ITUS in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

ITUS stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. ITUS has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

