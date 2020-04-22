Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.86 ($31.23).

A number of research analysts recently commented on JEN shares. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Monday.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

JEN stock opened at €16.94 ($19.70) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €12.99 ($15.10) and a twelve month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The stock has a market cap of $969.61 million and a P/E ratio of 14.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.28.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.