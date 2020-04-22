Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Edmp Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Edmp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.3% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

