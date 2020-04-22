Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.7% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $400.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

