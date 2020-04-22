JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target to $23.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COG. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of -0.03.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 257,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 245,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

