JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 836,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.8% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $75,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $279.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

