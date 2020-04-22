Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,650 ($126.94) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,820 ($116.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,254.57 ($108.58).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 7,810 ($102.74) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,685.04.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.