Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

KALU has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of KALU opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.88.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

