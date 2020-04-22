Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $147.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $146.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

KSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock opened at $131.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.74.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.