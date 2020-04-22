Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $149.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

KSU has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.30.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $131.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

