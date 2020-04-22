Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

