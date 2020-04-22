Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.99

Shares of Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$128.99 and last traded at C$125.73, with a volume of 239647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$125.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$122.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.44.

The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$110.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.74.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

