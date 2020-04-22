Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KIN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,442.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

