Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $132.68.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 20.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

