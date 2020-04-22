Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Capital One Financial cut Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Investec cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.66.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.88. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Sterin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.