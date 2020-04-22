Kraton (KRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Kraton to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.00 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kraton to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $314.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. Kraton has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kraton from $24.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

