Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 228,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

