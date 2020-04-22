Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KURA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

KURA opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $477.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.05. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.40.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 437,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 52.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,582 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,241,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,327,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $2,195,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 778.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 147,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

