Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $5.02. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 205,319 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

In other Liberty All-Star Growth Fund news, SVP Mark T. Haley purchased 7,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,216.64. Also, Director Thomas W. Brock purchased 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $46,611.60. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

