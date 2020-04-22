Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,598,000 after purchasing an additional 199,158 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 194.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average is $120.45.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 788.85% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

