Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LGND has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 66.09 and a quick ratio of 65.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $43,461.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,190.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,545.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 163,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,179.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,048 shares of company stock worth $257,359 and have sold 16,936 shares worth $1,728,908. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,859,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

