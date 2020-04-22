Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $264.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,729.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

