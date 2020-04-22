Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $178.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.29. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.