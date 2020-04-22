Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Linde by 15.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIN stock opened at $178.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

