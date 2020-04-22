Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 230,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT stock opened at $373.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.