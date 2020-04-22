Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.18.

LMT opened at $373.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

