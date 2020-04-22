Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.18.

Shares of LMT opened at $373.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.74 and its 200-day moving average is $387.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after purchasing an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after purchasing an additional 93,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

