Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Vertical Research

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Vertical Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $410.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.18.

NYSE LMT opened at $373.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

