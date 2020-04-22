Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Raised by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

LOW opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average is $110.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

