M/I Homes (MHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M/I Homes stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $526.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.62. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

