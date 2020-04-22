MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.19. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 236.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MacroGenics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.