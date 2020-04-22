Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.38. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 342,729 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 127.68% and a negative net margin of 296.54%.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

