Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Price Up 11%

Martinrea International Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) shot up 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66, 13,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 301% from the average session volume of 3,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRETF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

Martinrea International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRETF)

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

