MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,958 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $56,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,930,000 after buying an additional 521,498 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,001,000 after buying an additional 462,214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,757,000 after buying an additional 423,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3,478.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 275,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

