MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,526,000 after buying an additional 67,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,650,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

MKC stock opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

