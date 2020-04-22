Michael Douglas Taylor Sells 23,892 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 23,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $1,115,039.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,039.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Douglas Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Michael Douglas Taylor sold 1,108 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $51,754.68.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $2,817,750.00.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $71.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 217,696 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Barclays started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

