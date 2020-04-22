Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,790 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,276.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.12. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

