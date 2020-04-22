Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,470 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.2% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,730 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 4,207 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.12. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,276.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

