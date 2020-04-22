Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Down 1.1%

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) shares dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 387 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 387 ($5.09), approximately 11,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 28,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391.50 ($5.15).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $351.51 million and a PE ratio of 18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 426.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 517.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.05 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $4.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Midwich Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Herbert bought 3,000 shares of Midwich Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

About Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

