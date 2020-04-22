Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 53,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TIGO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

TIGO opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 836.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 203,331 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 102,944 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 862,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

