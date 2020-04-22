Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NERV has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $264.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.46. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.39). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 564.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

