MKM Partners Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $62.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.90.

NYSE:DRI opened at $63.32 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

