MKM Partners Trims Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price to $82.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $165.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

CBRL opened at $82.08 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average of $141.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth approximately $780,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

