Mobileiron (MOBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Mobileiron to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Mobileiron has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Mobileiron’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

MOBL stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $84,616.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 355,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,911.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileiron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.