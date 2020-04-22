Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) Shares Down 3%

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO) was down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30, approximately 17,027 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 45,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Mogo Finance Technology from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology from C$7.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.18.

About Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO)

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

