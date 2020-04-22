NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.15

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and traded as low as $39.97. NASB Financial shares last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 25 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NASB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.02.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

NASB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

