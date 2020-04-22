National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Position Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,676,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after buying an additional 379,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,692,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,906,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.50 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $690,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,390 shares of company stock worth $1,670,328. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

