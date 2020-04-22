New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of New Zealand Energy Corp (CVE:NZ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 29110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$818,837.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas resources in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, including Waihapa, Tariki, and Ngaere totalling 23,049 acres; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit covering 943.7 acres; and Eltham petroleum exploration permit located on the North Island in the Taranaki Basin.

