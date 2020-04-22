NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.18

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 125868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NIC in the first quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in NIC by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NIC by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 41,187 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,552,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

